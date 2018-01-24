Truluck’s Arboretum Unveils a Freshly Remodeled Look

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak, and Crab House took us through their newly renovated Arboretum location at 183 and Great Hills Trail— reminding all that when it’s chilly outdoors, it’s also high season for Florida Stone Crab delivered fresh daily from the company’s own fisheries. As Truluck’s Restaurant Group celebrates its 25th anniversary, their two Austin locations – Arboretum and downtown at 4th and Colorado — remain Austin mainstays for upscale and special-occasion dining, including fresh-catch seafood, Prime steaks, succulent crab from around the globe, and live entertainment nightly. For more, go to trulucks.com.

 

 

