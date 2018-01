BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A train crash has shut down Farm to Market 812 just west of Farm to Market 20 in the town of Red Rock in southwest Bastrop County Wednesday morning.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says at 10 a.m. FM 812 will be closed for an extended period of time as crews investigate the crash. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

