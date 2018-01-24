Store donates ice cream after car runs into it and damages freezers

KMIR Staff Published:
LA QUINTA, Calif. (KMIR) -- A Baskin Robbins store owner is turning a bad situation into something sweet. When a car came crashing through the Baskin Robbins in La Quinta, California, store owner Cari Freeman was at a loss for words.  "We're pretty sure it hit here first and then sort of hit the two dipping cabinets there and kind of pushed everything back," Freeman said. The driver walked away from the crash, but his car pinned a store clerk to a counter she was working on. "She was taken to the hospital and she just has some minor cuts and bruises, and a little sore today but she'll be ok," Freeman said. After shutting off the electricity to her store, Freeman realized the clock was ticking on the ice cream. Instead of tossing what was left of the 31 flavors, she decided to donate it to local non-profits.  The ice cream was donated to a local Boys and Girls Club and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, but the bulk of it went to the Galilee Center in Mecca. In two days, hundreds of people from low income families will be able to have all the ice cream they can eat. 
A Baskin Robbins donated its ice cream after a car slammed into it and damaged its freezers (KMIR Photo)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KMIR) — A Baskin Robbins store owner is turning a bad situation into something sweet.

When a car came crashing through the Baskin Robbins in La Quinta, California, store owner Cari Freeman was at a loss for words.

“We’re pretty sure it hit here first and then sort of hit the two dipping cabinets there and kind of pushed everything back,” Freeman said.

The driver walked away from the crash, but his car pinned a store clerk to a counter she was working on.

“She was taken to the hospital and she just has some minor cuts and bruises, and a little sore today but she’ll be ok,” Freeman said.

After shutting off the electricity to her store, Freeman realized the clock was ticking on the ice cream. Instead of tossing what was left of the 31 flavors, she decided to donate it to local non-profits.

The ice cream was donated to a local Boys and Girls Club and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, but the bulk of it went to the Galilee Center in Mecca. In two days, hundreds of people from low income families will be able to have all the ice cream they can eat.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s