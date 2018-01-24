Store donates ice cream after car runs into it and damages freezers

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KMIR) — A Baskin Robbins store owner is turning a bad situation into something sweet.

When a car came crashing through the Baskin Robbins in La Quinta, California, store owner Cari Freeman was at a loss for words.

“We’re pretty sure it hit here first and then sort of hit the two dipping cabinets there and kind of pushed everything back,” Freeman said.

The driver walked away from the crash, but his car pinned a store clerk to a counter she was working on.

“She was taken to the hospital and she just has some minor cuts and bruises, and a little sore today but she’ll be ok,” Freeman said.

After shutting off the electricity to her store, Freeman realized the clock was ticking on the ice cream. Instead of tossing what was left of the 31 flavors, she decided to donate it to local non-profits.

The ice cream was donated to a local Boys and Girls Club and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, but the bulk of it went to the Galilee Center in Mecca. In two days, hundreds of people from low income families will be able to have all the ice cream they can eat.