NFL rejects Super Bowl ad asking people to stand during the national anthem

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — A Super Bowl ad submitted by the American Veterans (AMVETS) group was rejected by the National Football League.

The commander for the organization, Marion Polk, says the ad, which asked people to #PleaseStand during the national anthem was rejected by the NFL on Friday. The ad is a single picture with a service member saluting the flag with the #PleaseStand. At the bottom of the ad is a message asking people to “Make a $20 tax-deductible donation and help us help veterans by texting VETERANS to 444999.”

“Our ad was very simple, just two words: please stand,” said Polk in an interview with Nexstar’s D.C. Bureau. “Just to get the American people to please stand and they want to change it because they didn’t like the wording.”

According to ArmyTimes, the ad would have cost AMVETS $30,000. The group claims the NFL invited AMVETS to submit an ad for placement during the Super Bowl.

In a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Polk wrote, “our ad is neither a demand nor a judgment upon those who choose to kneel during the National Anthem.” The nonprofit organization states the same ad was accepted by both the NHL and NBA and is currently slated to run in the official programs for each organization’s all-star games.

The Eagles take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. You can watch the game right here on KXAN.