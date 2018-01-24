New BodyTite and FaceTite Treatment in Austin

Personique is now offering BodyTite and FaceTite applications created by InMode Aesthetic Solutions®, a leader in aesthetic medicine and technology. BodyTite/FaceTite is a non-excisional device that utilizes radio-frequency assisted lipolysis (RFAL) to address the shortcomings often associated with traditional liposuction or surgical body and face lifts, including sagging or wrinkly skin and scarring, by inserting a wand under the skin to coagulate inside while tightening the skin on top.

Peronique’s board certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Robert Ersek, Dr. Randy Buckspan, Dr. Lauren Crawford, and Dr. James Sheridan can ensure their patients receive surgical-like procedures with limited downtime by using the new BodyTite. The FDA approved technology, for use on the stomach, arms, chest, knees, inner/outer thighs and face, is minimally invasive and leaves virtually no scarring. Results can be seen immediately after one treatment and are more evident over three to six months post-treatment.

Previously, patients looking for fat reduction procedures had limited options including multiple non-invasive treatments with limited skin contraction results, a surgical tummy tuck or facelift with downtime or a brachioplasty, leaving large excision scars. These options left patients who wanted less invasive procedures without a solution, or unhappy with the results of their treatment. With BodyTite and FaceTite, doctors are able to ensure patients receive minimally invasive, effective procedures and offer powerful aesthetic results.

“I have experienced extraordinary early results using the FaceTite and BodyTite on our patients here at Personique. Even a patient 1 week out from the neck and jawline treatment have incredible results with minimal bruising! says Dr. Lauren Crawford with Personique Plastic Surgery. “I am so excited to offer the best in technology to our patients.”

“In the short time that we’ve had the RFAL devices; Body-tie, and Face-tite, available for our patients at Personique I have seen impressive results. I believe this technology will offer my patients a new dimension for their body and facial contouring needs. I’m looking forward to the advances it will provide our patients.” Says, Dr. Sheridan with Personique Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Randy Buckspan was selected by RealSelf as Top Doc and by Austin Monthly Magazine in 2013 as one of the top doctors in Austin. Dr. Buckspan graduated from the University of Texas and received his Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1980. He trained at Vanderbilt University in General Surgery and finished his Plastic Surgery training at the University of Kentucky. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Buckspan has over 26 years’ experience in Plastic Surgery and limits his practice exclusively to Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Buckspan joined Personique in 2009 and offers a wide variety of plastic surgery procedures. Personique Surgery Centers is located at 630 W 34th St, Suite 201. For more information, call 512-459-6800 or visit personique.com.

