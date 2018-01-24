Local curling club introducing many first-timers to the sport

KXAN's Erin Cargile curling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a sport that gets a lot of attention during the Winter Olympics — and some fans get downright addicted to watching curling.

The Lone Star Curling Club reached out to KXAN’s Erin Cargile to make sure she got a lesson under her belt before leaving to cover the games in South Korea.

Pat Popovich has introduced many first timers to her favorite sport. “I was a little worried I was going to tip right over,” Cargile said, before getting reassurance from Popovich.

Watch Cargile’s curling lesson in the video above.

The Winter Olympics has not always treated curling like the other sports. Men’s curling started in 1924 with the first winter games. Organizers then dropped the sport at the next games.

It came back sporadically as a demonstration sport starting in 1932. More than 60 years later, in 1998, both men’s and women’s curling officially joined the Olympics.

