Suspicious package at A&M Health Science Center in Round Rock cleared

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Round Rock Police patrol car. (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Round Rock Police patrol car. (KXAN File Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Health Science Center in Round Rock was on lockdown Wednesday evening as police responded to a suspicious package nearby, which has since been cleared.

Several KXAN viewers sent in reports indicating the campus, which is located at the corner of North A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Avery-Nelson Boulevard, was surrounded by officers around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Round Rock police say the package was found in the center’s northeast parking lot. The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad was called in and quickly secured the package.

Officers, who were initially called at 5 p.m. left the scene around 7 p.m.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s