Suspicious package at A&M Health Science Center in Round Rock cleared

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Health Science Center in Round Rock was on lockdown Wednesday evening as police responded to a suspicious package nearby, which has since been cleared.

Several KXAN viewers sent in reports indicating the campus, which is located at the corner of North A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Avery-Nelson Boulevard, was surrounded by officers around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Round Rock police say the package was found in the center’s northeast parking lot. The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad was called in and quickly secured the package.

Officers, who were initially called at 5 p.m. left the scene around 7 p.m.