Missing 15-year-old girl from Kyle area found safe

By Published: Updated:
Tara Ritchie (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Tara Ritchie (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A missing 15-year-old girl from Kyle last seen in Austin has been found safe and is back with her family.

Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office were asking for help finding Tara Yvonne Ritchie. She is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, having a scar on her chin and a cross tattoo on her left finger.

Ritchie was last seen wearing black Vans shoes and blue jeans — a more detailed description was not available. Deputies say the girl did not return home from school on Tuesday and was believed to be a runaway.

A handgun was reported missing from Ritchie’s home.

Tara Ritchie (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Tara Ritchie (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Anyone with information on her location was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also contact Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can also send information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s