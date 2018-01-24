Missing 15-year-old girl from Kyle area found safe

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A missing 15-year-old girl from Kyle last seen in Austin has been found safe and is back with her family.

Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office were asking for help finding Tara Yvonne Ritchie. She is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, having a scar on her chin and a cross tattoo on her left finger.

Ritchie was last seen wearing black Vans shoes and blue jeans — a more detailed description was not available. Deputies say the girl did not return home from school on Tuesday and was believed to be a runaway.

A handgun was reported missing from Ritchie’s home.

Anyone with information on her location was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also contact Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can also send information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.