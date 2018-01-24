CPR in progress after motorcyclist crashes with vehicle in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics are performing CPR on a man in his 40s after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in northeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the intersection of East Howard Lane and Dessau Road for the crash, and alerted drivers to avoid the area after first responders were called to the scene at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The man with critical, life-threatening injuries was taken to Round Rock Medical Center. No other people were taken to the hospital.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information.