Cow mooves out and joins wild bison herd

BIALOWIEZA, Poland (NBC News) — A cow that escaped from its owner in Eastern Poland decided to find a new family in a bison herd.

The owner said the cow left back in November and has since been roaming around the forest with a herd of wild European bison. Forest officials say she has apparently been accepted into the herd.

Scientists wonder whether the cow will be impregnated by one of the bulls. If that happens, the possible delivery would be difficult for the cow due to the potential size of the offspring.