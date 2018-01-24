Austin Readathon encourages reading, buys books for children in need

Hemphill Elementary School third grade teacher Natalie Martinez-Esparza reading to her students. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As children across Austin turn the pages of their books, many are doing more than just enjoying the written word — they’re also earning money to help others explore a love of reading.

BookSpring’s annual Readathon started this week, encouraging students to raise money by asking friends or family to sponsor them for the number of minutes they read. Kay Gooch has worked with the fundraiser for many years. She’s a librarian at Gullett Elementary, one of 36 schools participating this year.

“We raise the money to give to Bookspring so those children can get books, but it also spurs on my children to read more,” Gooch said. “And, it’s kind of nice because we think of the Readathon only as a benefit for the other children, but it also benefits our children.”

Austinites can also get in on the action, either by donating directly to the organization online, or contacting one of the schools’ librarians to help sponsor a child who is participating.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the Readathon, which runs from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4.

