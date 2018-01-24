$20,000 scholarships for kids who make machines out of cereal boxes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — Parents always tell children not to play with their food, but in this case, doing just that could mean getting a college scholarship.

General Mills is adding a little something extra to its cereal boxes to get children thinking creatively — instructions for them to cut out various parts of the box to build a simple machine. The partnership with Rube Goldberg, Inc., is meant to encourage interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.

Specially-marked boxes of Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs can be made into things like catapults, a truck or a special slide to delivery cereal to children’s bowls. General Mills also has how-to videos on its website for each creation.

“I would love seeing families taking all six of these and creating things we could have never dreamed of,” said Tony Johnson, the creative director of the company that helped design the boxes. “Whether that’s creating one huge machine while utilizing the original six, or by modifying them, making them different, making them better. I can’t wait to see what people are going to build with these.”

Once the creations are finished, parents can post pictures of the creations on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #BreakfastBlueprint and #BigGSweepstakes and fill out an online form to be entered to win one of 20 $20,000 scholarships.The contest ends at midnight Aug. 1, 2018.