Woman with cognitive impairment missing in Granite Shoals

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — A 68-year-old woman is missing in Granite Shoals, last seen walking in the 2900 block of Valley East Lane — in a subdivision on the northeast shore of Lake LBJ — at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Silver Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Granite Shoals Police Department says Elaine Banta has a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety. Officers say she did not take her medication Tuesday and was last seen heading north.

Banta, described by police as a white female, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing an “Indian jacket” with a red/blue/green collar, blue shirt with a wolf and eagle on it, black pants and gray shoes.

Police say an exhaustive two-hour search of the area with a DPS helicopter, officers on foot and a K-9 were not able to find her.

Anyone with information on her location should call Granite Shoals police at 830-693-3611 or 911.