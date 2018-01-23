Williamson County urges residents to get flu vaccine as peak season nears

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As this flu season approaches its peak season, the Williamson County and Cities Health District says its county is experiencing a moderate number of flu cases.

The agency monitors flu activity through reports of flu tests and counts of patients with flu-like symptoms from hospitals, school districts and selected clinics throughout the county. Data from past years show this season’s flu numbers are in line with other peak flu season years, such as 2012/13 and 2014/15.

According to the data collected, the number of reports of confirmed flu cases in the county for last week hovered right above 200 cases.

Because the county doesn’t receive death certificates as some other health departments do, it cannot keep track of flu-related deaths, except for pediatric flu deaths — which the county has not seen this season. However, the agency did investigate flu outbreaks at two day care facilities.

The county health department is still urging people to get the flu vaccine.

In Travis County, there have been 20 flu-associated deaths this season.