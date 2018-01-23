VIDEO: School bus slides backward on icy street

SUTTON, Mass. (KXAN) — A school bus slid backward and sideways on an icy road in Massachusetts Tuesday, before crashing into a mailbox and car, as seen on video obtained by NBC News.

The bus in Sutton, Massachusetts, about 40 miles southwest of Boston, had 20 middle and high school students on board at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

A neighbor yelled, “Oh my God!” as the bus took out her mailbox and slid toward a car that was also having difficulty on the icy road.

The district superintendent said road crews had treated main roads but had not gotten around to treating side streets.