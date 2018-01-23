Two juveniles arrested in LBJ High School threat

FILE - LBJ High School (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - LBJ High School (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two juveniles have been arrested and accused of making threats about a gun on campus at LBJ Early College High School, according to officials with the Austin Independent School District.

This comes after district police put the east Austin high school on lockdown three times this month – twice after a report of a gun on campus and once after a report of a suspicious person with a weapon near campus. In all three cases, officers searched inside and outside LBJ High School, which shares a campus with the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, but found no weapons or suspects.

AISD says they will not release any more information about the suspects because they are juveniles. LBJ Early College High School is located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr., near US 183 and Manor Road.

 

 

