Teenage filmmaker’s new project takes on stigma of eating disorders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A young Austin filmmaker is branching out from her usual short films and web series to write and direct her first feature-length movie about eating disorders and what treatment looks like for those who make it there.

“This is actually the last scene,” Sofia Martinez said Sunday afternoon after shooting for several hours in an office building conference room downtown.

The set is borrowed space and the gear they’re using needs a little tape every now and then, but when you’re a teenager, you work with what you have. “This is what happens when you don’t have a budget,” the 17-year-old Martinez said after their clapperboard broke and had to be repaired with the same pink tape Martinez used to mark off actors’ blocking.

“It looks really good,” said Aleis Work, 17. She plays “Emily” in the movie, “and she is diagnosed with anorexia nervosa type 2.”

On this day of production — one of the last before Martinez gets the movie ready to release — Work is outfitted with a feeding tube attached to her nose. It’s a fake, of course, but the condition that brought her character to treatment is real for millions of young girls and boys.

“I feel like everyone has a certain idea of it in their head,” she said of eating disorders. “I mean, I certainly did.”

Too often, Martinez and the group of teenage and pre-teen actors said, the image of eating disorders is glamorized on TV and in movies. The movie, titled “May I Be at Peace,” follows several young people as they get treatment for a range of eating disorders and aims to portray a more honest take.

“It is happening and it’s not beautiful,” said actor Luca Decamillo, 15.

On KXAN News at 6:30 and 7:30, Martinez explains why she chose to do this movie and why it means so much to her.

You can find information on warning signs and how to get help for eating disorders here.

To support Martinez financially as she raises money to submit the movie to film festivals, click here to donate.