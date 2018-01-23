Rodeo Austin announces lineup, including Ludacris and Lee Brice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the rodeo comes to town, so will a number of entertainers. Rodeo Austin announced the lineup of musicians who will perform during the 2018 ProRodeo and Concert Series.
Tickets cost between $20 and $175 and go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. People can buy them online or by calling 877-987-6487.
Below is the list of performances:
- March 10: Josh Turner
- March 11: Duelo (Dia Del Vaquero)
- March 12: Ludacris
- March 13: Cody Johnson
- March 14: Chris Janson
- March 15: Young the Giant
- March 16: Josh Abbott Band
- March 17: Justin Moore
- March 18: Tracy Lawrence
- March 19: LANCO
- March 20: Gladys Knight
- March 21: Lee Brice
- March 22: Dwight Yoakam
- March 23: Turnpike Troubadours
- March 24: Kevin Fowler