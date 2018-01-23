Rodeo Austin announces lineup, including Ludacris and Lee Brice

By Published: Updated:
Hip-hop artist Ludacris performs during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the rodeo comes to town, so will a number of entertainers. Rodeo Austin announced the lineup of musicians who will perform during the 2018 ProRodeo and Concert Series.

Tickets cost between $20 and $175 and go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. People can buy them online or by calling 877-987-6487.

Below is the list of performances:

  • March 10: Josh Turner
  • March 11: Duelo (Dia Del Vaquero)
  • March 12: Ludacris
  • March 13: Cody Johnson
  • March 14: Chris Janson
  • March 15: Young the Giant
  • March 16: Josh Abbott Band
  • March 17: Justin Moore
  • March 18: Tracy Lawrence
  • March 19: LANCO
  • March 20: Gladys Knight
  • March 21: Lee Brice
  • March 22: Dwight Yoakam
  • March 23: Turnpike Troubadours
  • March 24: Kevin Fowler

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s