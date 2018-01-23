Rodeo Austin announces lineup, including Ludacris and Lee Brice

Related Coverage Houston Rodeo announces 2018 entertainment line-up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the rodeo comes to town, so will a number of entertainers. Rodeo Austin announced the lineup of musicians who will perform during the 2018 ProRodeo and Concert Series.

Tickets cost between $20 and $175 and go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. People can buy them online or by calling 877-987-6487.

Below is the list of performances:

March 10: Josh Turner

March 11: Duelo (Dia Del Vaquero)

March 12: Ludacris

March 13: Cody Johnson

March 14: Chris Janson

March 15: Young the Giant

March 16: Josh Abbott Band

March 17: Justin Moore

March 18: Tracy Lawrence

March 19: LANCO

March 20: Gladys Knight

March 21: Lee Brice

March 22: Dwight Yoakam

March 23: Turnpike Troubadours

March 24: Kevin Fowler