One dead, others injured in Kentucky school shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KXAN) — A suspect was taken into custody after one person was killed and others wounded Tuesday morning at a rural Kentucky high school.

Gov. Matt Bevin ran out a side door at the Capitol, saying he was headed to the scene at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Police said the school remains on lockdown. The FBI said it is working with state and local law enforcement to respond.

State police didn’t provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.

Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe.

“You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours,” Savana Smothers, the high school’s assistant girls’ soccer coach, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message.

WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being taken by bus to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.

