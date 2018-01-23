Missouri store pulls Holocaust-style patches

KSDK Staff Published: Updated:
Patch that was sold in Missouri. (NBC News)
Patch that was sold in Missouri. (NBC News)

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KSDK) — A Missouri tactical shop pulled a controversial patch from its website after complaints from the son of a Holocaust survivor.

The patch resembles a star Jewish people were forced to wear in Hitler’s Germany, but this patch was designed for gun owners who feel they are being persecuted, too.

The online description of the product reads, in part, “The similarities of the current attitude of the legislative environment and the systematic persecution that this star represents are uncanny. There’s no difference.”

That’s a statement that offends Burt Newman, who lost several family members during the Holocaust.

Newman is married to Missouri state representative Stacy Newman, a Democrat and supporter of tougher gun laws.

“My father escaped in 1938. He lost eight aunts, four uncles, all of their spouses, all of the children and all of their grandchildren because they were exterminated and murdered in Hitler’s camps. Now how do you equate something like this with the so-called discrimination against gun owners?” he said.

“Tactical Sh*t” store owner TJ Kirgin says this is one of 1,700 patches sold by his company, and the product description was copied and pasted from the manufacturer when the patch was created during the Obama administration.

Read more: http://on.ksdk.com/2BnzerY

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s