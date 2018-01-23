Get Your OM on with Music, Art, and All Things WILD

Wild Heart Yoga is a warm yoga studio bringing the eccentric gems of Austin to life through yoga. Inspired by this beautiful city, W.H.Y.’s boho vibe incorporates yoga, music, and art to create a true yoga community of creative seekers and art lovers alike. For more details go to wildheartyogaaustin.com.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.