Four Lubbock children missing, officials ask for help finding them

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — State officials on Tuesday asked for the public’s help to find four missing Lubbock children.

Ely Munoz, 14, Jacob Munoz, 11, Aubrey Munoz, 6 and Arian Walzier, 4 were last seen on Dec. 14 according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“They may be in the company of their mother,” NCMEC said on its website.

The mother was identified by officials as Crystal Munoz, 34. The mother did not have custody and was ordered by a court to fulfill a “family service plan.”

Child Protective Services originally became involved when Crystal Munoz was arrested for aggravated assault. Court records show she stabbed a man with her children present and there are ongoing domestic violence concerns.

The criminal charge was dropped because the man did not want to testify.

State officials believe the mother is still in the greater Lubbock area, and they also believe the children have not been in school since their disappearance.

NCMEC said to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678. Anyone with information can also call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

