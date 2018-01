MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — People won’t be playing on a baseball field in Manor for a while after part of it was engulfed in flames Monday night.

Manor police and firefighters showed up to the Manor Youth Baseball Field to find the announcer’s box and two nearby electric poles in flames around 6:50 p.m. The fields are on the 600 block of E. Parsons St., near Manor Excel High School. It was put out at 7:02 p.m.

Officials are investigating it as suspicious until they can rule otherwise.