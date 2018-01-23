Control burn nearly destroys homes, buildings in Bastrop County

Control burn on Luke Lane escapes and comes close to damaging structures on Jan. 23, 2018. (Courtesy: Bastrop County ESD 2)
Control burn on Luke Lane escapes and comes close to damaging structures on Jan. 23, 2018. (Courtesy: Bastrop County ESD 2)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A homeowner conducting a controlled burn on their property near Camp Swift Tuesday nearly burned down several structures when the fire escaped the control area.

Bastrop County ESD No. 2 firefighters responded to the fire on Luke Lane around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly worked to put out the fire as it crept up to homes.

In a tweet, the agency said it “barely saved these structures” and reminded people to be fire wise.

An hour after the fire started, the Bastrop County Commissioners Office voted to implement a burn ban for the county due to the current conditions. Williamson County also did the same. Travis County has been under a burn ban since last week. For a map of the counties under a burn ban, click here.

Control burn on Luke Lane escapes and comes close to damaging structures on Jan. 23, 2018. (Courtesy: Bastrop County ESD 2)
Control burn on Luke Lane escapes and comes close to damaging structures on Jan. 23, 2018. (Courtesy: Bastrop County ESD 2)
Control burn on Luke Lane escapes and comes close to damaging structures on Jan. 23, 2018. (Courtesy: Bastrop County ESD 2)
Control burn on Luke Lane escapes and comes close to damaging structures on Jan. 23, 2018. (Courtesy: Bastrop County ESD 2)

