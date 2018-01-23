Caught on camera: Homeless man, 2 others help save San Francisco clerk from attack

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three Good Samaritans are being thanked for helping save a woman being attacked while she was working at a gas station in San Francisco.

The victim told officers that a suspect started choking her unprovoked.

The attack was caught on camera. It happened on the morning of Jan. 14 in the city’s Fillmore District.

The victim says a man had bought something at the Shell Gas Station, then returned about 20 minutes later and attacked her. Police identified the suspect as Brian Holste.

Witnesses say they saw Holste on the floor with the woman in a choke-hold. The three good Samaritans intervened and managed to free the victim. One of them who helped was a homeless man.

Holste was arrested on aggravated assault and burglary charges.

The motive is still not clear.