Buda competes with large cities for piece of $400M to improve roads

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The city of Buda is asking the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to consider the city for some major transportation improvement projects worth around $10 million.

CAMPO recently asked area cities to submit possible projects to the organization and will allocate $400 million for transportation funding over the next four years to multiple towns.

The city of Buda submitted four projects — the most costly of which would reconstruct West Goforth Road as a 2-lane street with a curb and gutter, storm sewer, bike lanes and sidewalks. The intersection of Main Street and West Goforth Road will be reconstructed to enhance safety, resolve rail crossing conflicts and traffic signals will be included as warranted.

The total project cost for the West Goforth Road project is just over $8 million, with the city requesting CAMPO provide $6,463,500.

Another project proposed by the city would improve the intersection of RM 967 and Main Street, as cars currently turning onto RM 967 cause traffic to backup on Main Street.

If accepted, the project would widen the existing road to provide dedicated left turn lanes, widen sidewalks, reconstruct the existing diagonal parking and intersection enhancements to accommodate larger vehicles. The Main Street project is estimated to cost around $1.7 million.

The last two projects requested include a two-lane road connecting West Goforth Road to Cabelas Drive, and a multi-use path for pedestrian and bicycle traffic along the east side of FM 2001.

The city will provide a minimum of 20 percent or more matching funds in contribution for each transportation improvement project awarded funding by CAMPO.

Other local cities are also competing for CAMPO’s money. According to the organization it got proposals for 140 projects, including three in Round Rock, four in Cedar Park and 26 in Austin.

CAMPO will approve selected transportation projects in May.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with local businesses about how these improvements will impact their business tonight on KXAN News at 5 p.m.