Boat collision near Loop 360 bridge critically injures man, woman missing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are searching Lake Austin near the Loop 360 bridge after at least two boats collided, injuring a man in his 50s. First responders are searching for a woman who has not been accounted for.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to the area south of the bridge, also known as the Pennybacker Bridge, at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The man has critical, life-threatening injuries, medics say, and was moved on a rescue boat to an awaiting STAR Flight medical helicopter. A third person has minor injuries, AFD said.

Firefighters first made contact with one of the boats involved in the crash at 8:11 p.m.

