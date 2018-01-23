Boat collision near Loop 360 bridge critically injures man, woman missing

By Published: Updated:
Crews respond to a boat collision in Lake Austin near the Loop 360/Pennybacker Bridge on Jan. 23, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
Crews respond to a boat collision in Lake Austin near the Loop 360/Pennybacker Bridge on Jan. 23, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are searching Lake Austin near the Loop 360 bridge after at least two boats collided, injuring a man in his 50s. First responders are searching for a woman who has not been accounted for.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to the area south of the bridge, also known as the Pennybacker Bridge, at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The man has critical, life-threatening injuries, medics say, and was moved on a rescue boat to an awaiting STAR Flight medical helicopter. A third person has minor injuries, AFD said.

Firefighters first made contact with one of the boats involved in the crash at 8:11 p.m.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s