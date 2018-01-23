Black’s BBQ proposed wedding venue in limbo after neighbor concerns

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — One of the biggest names in Texas barbeque is facing off with Hays County residents who say they don’t want a large wedding venue in their neighborhood.

The Black family, behind Terry Black’s BBQ in Austin, has purchased 64 acres off Crystal Hills Drive in Dripping Springs to build a new wedding venue, to be known as “Black Ranch.”

Members of The Friendship Alliance are publicly opposed to the planned wedding venue, as currently designed. They say the large venue will be built in the heart of long-established neighborhoods and spiritual communities along Ranch Road 1826–in an area where people moved to enjoy the peace and quiet.

Representatives of the nonprofit say the venue’s current design compromises traffic safety on the single county road into the area. Neighbors are also concerned about venue’s impact on the water and wildlife in the area.

The Black family, however, says they’ve addressed residents’ concerns.

In a statement to KXAN, Mark Black said, “We hired one of the best architecture firms, MF Architecture, who has been praised around the nation for their innovative and environmentally friendly approach to sustainable design, as well as the top landscape architecture firm in the world, LandWest Design Group, to develop our ranch in the ‘Wedding Capitol of Texas’ into the most sought after place of its kind.”

Black says they have made positive changes after hearing feedback from neighbors to address traffic, noise and environmental concerns. “Our new neighbors are good neighbors and will be stewards of the land and know its history,” he continued.

The city of Dripping Springs’ planning and zoning commission is meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the item. A vote won’t be made on the application for site development on the land until after a second public hearing.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas will be at the meeting with the neighborhood’s concerns on KXAN News on the CW at 9 and 10 p.m.