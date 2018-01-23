Amarillo ISD board votes to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Amarillo ISD Board President Jim Austin said they have been working on the decision to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School since last April by engaging the community and its leaders.

Austin said they felt like they had a pretty good feel for how different people felt and how to move forward by respecting the issue and keeping in mind the legacy of the school.

“I am extremely disappointed in the results of the Amarillo Independent school board vote. To leave the name of Lee and to take off the Robert E. before it. It is still named for Robert E. Lee,” said Amy Taylor, who wanted a name change.

“My point of view, they should leave it alone. The tax money, they’re going to use to change the name and all the documents they got to go through, and all that. I think it’s wrong when we could be putting it to our community,” said James Roberts, who wanted the name to stay the same.

Roberts, along with other supporters talked about the cost of the change, but the superintendent said it would only cost $3,000 to $4,000 if they went that route.

Other options brought up was to rename the school to Park Hills Elementary since that is the neighborhood of where it resides. Ultimately the board chose not to and many are still upset.

Austin said the name change is effective the beginning of this school year.

The NAACP President, Floyd Anthony, told us the fight is not over and they plan to hit back in the ballot box.