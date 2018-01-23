Abducted Round Rock girls will soon find out who they will stay with

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two girls who were abducted from Round Rock and later found in Colorado will have a hearing Tuesday to determine who will care for them.

A Williamson County judge will take a look at how the 7-year-old and 14-year-old are doing during the hearing that starts at 11 a.m. The judge will decide if they should stay in foster care, or go with family members or friends. The judge may or may not make a decision Tuesday.

The girl’s mother, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in her home on Dec. 31. Shortly after, police began looking for the girls and roommate Terrence “Terry” Miles, 44. Amber Alerts went out in multiple states. Southern Colorado authorities arrested Miles Jan. 3, and he has been charged in federal court with kidnapping. The girls were found safe with him when deputies arrested him. Miles was brought back to Texas Jan. 18.

While Round Rock police have not elaborated on Bates’ cause of death, federal authorities said she appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, similar to another case Miles was connected to in Louisiana.