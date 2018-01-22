YMCA launches STEM program for kids at its child care

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) – Sunday afternoon the sounds of an earthquake filled the halls of the Chasco Family YMCA in Round Rock. A group of kids being watched while their parents exercised was deep into a few lessons.

The YMCA is launching a new program which that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

“I would rather come here where it’s part of my membership for him to learn then for me to go and spend $300, $400., $500 on a preschool that’s doing the same thing,” said Rebecca Ristow who will be teaching the lessons.

Ristow points out that the kids will be able to pick what they want to learn that day. The lessons can range from making slime to learning about earthquakes and chain reactions.

“Knowing that they have so much fun and they’re learning something while having fun is exciting,” said Ristow.

There is no extra charge for the STEM program. It’s part of membership dues at the YMCA.

“I don’t feel so bad when I bring them now,” said parent Laura Arredondo. “I appreciate that I’m not just dropping them off and they’re just going to be playing and doing just whatever coloring or looking at each other. They’re actually getting something out of it and learning.”

The mom of four has already noticed the program being tested out at some locations in Round Rock and Cedar Park.

A few other things which will be included at some locations include fun with making music, becoming a young chef and sensory magic.

The program will fully launch in February.