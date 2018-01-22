School shooting reported in North Texas

APP USERS: Tap the image above to start the live stream

ITALY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are reporting a shooting near a school in North Texas Monday morning.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the incident happened near a school in Italy, which is south of Dallas. A suspect is in custody, but it is not known if anyone is injured. The ECSO said it would provide more information soon. Aerials of the school showed students being escorted from the area. ECSO tweeted “the kids are being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Italy TX school shooting. Suspect in custody. More information to come. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018