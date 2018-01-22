Road to the Olympics: Team USA’s snowboarding dominance

PARK CITY, UT (Nexstar) — This year marks exactly 20 years since snowboarding became an official Olympic sport.

Team U.S.A has dominated on the slopes winning 24 medals since the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan. Three of those medals – a gold and two bronze — belong to three-time Olympian Kelly Clark who just qualified for her fourth Winter Games.

So what does Clark have left to prove on the halfpipe in PyeongChang?

“I’m not out here to prove anything to anyone else but simply reach my goals and hit my potential as an athlete,” said Clark.

Jamie Anderson is gunning for gold medal number two after standing at the top of the podium in Sochi when Slopestyle made its Olympic debut.

“Sure I feel a little bit of pressure going back as the gold medalist, but I also feel like there’s not too much pressure because been there done that,” said Anderson.

PHOTOS: Team USA snowboarding View as list View as gallery Open Gallery KREISCHBERG, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 15: Nate Holland of USA competes during Men's Snowboard Cross qualifying ahead of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships on January 15, 2015 in Kreischberg, Austria. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Silver medalist Enni Rukajarvi of Finland, gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the United States and bronze medalist Jenny Jones of Great Britain pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Finals on day 2 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Medals Plaza on February 9, 2014 in Sochi, . (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) competes in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Halfpipe Finals at Bokwang Snow Park on February 19, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Kelly Clark from USA competes in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Ladies' Halfpipe Finals at Bokwang Snow Park on February 19, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images) competes in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Halfpipe Finals at Bokwang Snow Park on February 19, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Kelly Clark of USA competes in the FIS Freestyle World Cup Snowboard Ladies Halfpipe Qualification at Bokwang Snow Park on February 17, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Kelly Clark of USA competes in the FIS Freestyle World Cup Snowboard Ladies Halfpipe Qualification at Bokwang Snow Park on February 17, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 10: Jamie Anderson #2 of the United States trains for the FIS World Cup 2018 Ladies Snowboard Big Air final during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 10, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On the flip side, Nate Holland still has unfinished business after walking away empty-handed at three Olympic games.

“X Games, world championships, you name it, world cups — I’ve got stacks of medals, this is my white whale,” said Holland.

Both he and Clark won their test events in PyeongChang back in February.

“This specific pipe is one of the biggest, fastest, longest, steepest half pipes I’ve ridden,” said Clark.

That means Olympic fans are guaranteed quite a show.

When it comes to the full Winter Olympics team all Team U-S-A athletes will be officially announced by the end of this week.

In the exclusive web extra video below, three-time Olympian Kelly Clark talks in detail about the halfpipe in PyeongChang: what makes it different than other halfpipes. She got to compete on it about a year ago.