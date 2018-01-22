Report: APD officer in Breaion King case facing new use of force allegation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is wrapping up a disciplinary hearing for an officer who is the subject of a use of force lawsuit filed by a woman who was slammed into the ground during a 2015 arrest.

The hearing for Officer Bryan Richter is expected to finish Monday. City officials have not confirmed what prompted the hearing but the Austin-American Statesman reports the hearing involves a new allegation involving excessive force.

Richter was previously at the center of a 2015 use of force incident that resulted in an ongoing lawsuit. The widely seen dash camera video of the June 2015 incident shows Breaion King being thrown to the ground by Richter following a traffic stop in southeast Austin. A Travis County grand jury decided not to indict Richter for his use of force.

In 2016, KXAN uncovered more video of Richter using force against people he arrested. Records obtained by KXAN show Richter has charged 34 people with resisting arrest (as of October 2016), more than any other APD officer in the past decade. In each of those cases, his superiors decided he did not use excessive force.

According to records reviewed by KXAN, Richter’s superiors often praised him for his work ethic and “uncanny” ability to ferret out felons. However, the reviews also show Richter led his region in “response to resistance.”

King initially filed a lawsuit against Richter in August 2016, but it was dismissed that October. She has since refiled the lawsuit.

City Council members discussed legal issues regarding the lawsuit against Richter this past September during an executive session.

Police Chief Brian Manley is expected to talk about use of force and allegations against Richter at 3:30 p.m. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing within this story.