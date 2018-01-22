Possible tornado touched down in North Texas

WINNSBORO, Texas (KXAN) — Storm spotters say a tornado touched down in a north Texas town and the storm caused damaged in another.

The mayor of Winnsboro, Texas, declared a state of emergency. The city is about 100 miles east of Dallas, and although the National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado, storm spotters trained to identify tornadoes do believe that’s what hit the area late Sunday night.

The storm knocked out power to many parts of the city, ripped roofs off of some homes, and uprooted trees. Those trees litter many roads, and in one case, a tree fell onto a home.

So far no deaths are reported.

Northeast of Winnsboro, De Kalb also saw storm damage, including downed power lines and trees and scattered debris. The National Weather Service reported at least 20 homes were damaged, and they plan to send a team to investigate whether a tornado touched down in the area.