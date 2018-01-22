Police identify woman who died after car slid off icy bridge

Related Coverage One dead as vehicle crashes off Slaughter Lane overpass

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A passenger who died after the truck she was in lost control on an icy bridge and fell 30 feet down has been identified by police.

Eva Marie Gonzales, 56, died at the scene near the 1500 block of Slaughter Lane, just east of Manchaca Road, on Jan. 16 around 5:36 p.m., according to Austin police. She was a passenger in the truck. At the time of the crash, authorities indicated the deceased was a man. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the 2003 Ford Ranger was driving east and crossing the bridge when the driver lost control on the ice and slid from the middle lane, veering right and jumping over the south curb. The truck rolled over a guardrail/chain link fence and then fell to the ground.

A passerby in the area saw the vehicle go off the overpass, and could be heard on a video saying “Oh my God guys, somebody just slipped off the bridge!”

The Austin Police Department responded to 106 crashes that day, as a winter storm moved into the area. For reference, on a non-severe-weather day, Austin normally has fewer than 100 crashes. Austin police say the bridge where the crash happened was sanded three times that day.

APD is investigating this case and is asking anyone with information to call 512-974-5594. This is the second fatal crash in Austin in 2018.