Photo showing inmate wearing guard’s uniform leads to 2 firings

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) — A photo that appears to show an inmate at Kentucky’s Boyd County Detention Center in a guard’s uniform has been confirmed by officials.

Officials say the photo shows Brandon Scites standing in a jail cell with clothing worn by guards.

A guard who asked to remain anonymous says she took the photo originally as evidence to show her supervisor for when she reported the incident.

“Apparently he had had it for two days,” she said.

Scites is in jail for rape, sodomy, and unlawful transaction of a minor. He was charged in 2016 after a manhunt that even involved U.S. Marshals.

“He kind of made a joke of it,” said the guard about how Scites was reacting to being found in his cell with the uniform.

She says she spoke to her supervisor Tuesday, two days after taking the picture.

“When we first got there, he was saying this is going to be a big deal, but we’re going to get this under control.”

Two days after the meeting, the guard says she was fired from the jail along with another female guard. They say they were told it was because they had their phones out and didn’t get the uniform back from Scites. The guard says it was not their place to take action against Scites because they are female guards and the male guards were the ones responsible.

Read the full story at WSAZ.com.