‘Nacho’ your normal vigil for a Taco Bell that was damaged by a fire

Taco Bell in Montgomery, Ala. caught fire. (NBC News)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KXAN) — Loyal fans of a Taco Bell in Montgomery, Alabama held a vigil in front of the business to lament the loss of their favorite fast food restaurant.

The restaurant caught fire (no fire sauce jokes included) last week. About 100 people came out in support of the location with candles and matches. “I think it was the best Taco Bell in Montgomery,” said one fan to WSFA in Montgomery.

Investigators believe the fire began in a small room holding electrical equipment. The owners of the location plan to reopen and thanked the community for their support

