Motorcyclist badly injured after two drivers hit his bike and drove away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist, then left the scene in south Austin early Sunday morning.

According to APD, the driver pulled out in front of Joshua Finney, who had the right of way going through the intersection of South Congress and Stassney Lane a little after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives say witnesses described the car that took off as a black or dark gray late-model Lexus sedan. Detectives also say right after the first car hit Finney, knocking him off his motorcycle, a white SUV ran over his motorcycle and took off as well.

“It’s a little out of the ordinary,” said APD Detective George Burbank. “You usually don’t have two unrelated vehicles leaving the scene.”

Detectives are searching for both drivers, but they say their first priority is finding the first car that hit Finney.

“My main interest in the second vehicle is to just speak with them to see what information they might be able to add that would help us locate the first vehicle,” Burbank said.

Finney was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to his girlfriend, Allison Harp, he has a broken arm, broken pelvis, broken ribs and lacerated spleen.

“He just was left… lifeless, just on the road,” Harp said. “I hope that this person will just find it within themselves and say, ‘Hey, I did it.'”

Police say security footage in the area wasn’t able to capture a good angle of the car.

“It’s just a shame that somebody can run over somebody, and then immediately after somebody else run over his motorcycle, not even knowing if he’s under that motorcycle or not, and both of them leave,” said Finney’s best friend, Justin Richard. “It’s just astounding that somebody can have such disregard for someone’s life.”

Harp says doctors are telling Finney his recovery will take several months.

His family and friends are asking anyone with any information to come forward. They’re also asking Austin residents to keep an eye out for a dark colored Lexus with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective George Burbank at 512-974-5331 or george.burbank@austintexas.gov.