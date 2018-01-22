LIVE: Large grass fire threatens home, forces evacuations west of Fort Worth

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A large grass fire is forcing evacuations and threatening homes and buildings in Parker County, about 20 miles west of downtown Fort Worth.

Helicopter video from Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS shows fire crews attempting to keep the line of flames away from homes, a school and nearby livestock in the area along Interstate 20 and Walsh Ranch Parkway in the town of Willow Park.

TxDOT put out a warning around 2:30 p.m. Monday that all lanes of Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 from I-830 in Tarrant County to Farm to Market 5 in Parker County was closed due to the fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials say more than 1,000 acres have been burned by the fire. At 2:20 p.m., the fire line was about a quarter-mile from Walsh Elementary School, where a line of school buses and emergency vehicles were seen parked in the front of the school.

No injuries have been reported. A massive smoke plume could be seen from more than 60 miles away.

In Central Texas, there is a Fire Weather Warning for Lampasas County until 6 p.m. due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Visit NBCDFW.com for updates on the fire.