Land owners unhappy with 10-lane highway proposed in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Raymond Naivar’s livelihood depends on his farm. He raises cattle and grows crops on 58 acres just outside of Hutto. But after 37 years on this farm, Naivar isn’t sure what the next few will look like as the county prepares for a new highway.

“The road will probably come right here across our land and split us in two,” explains Naivar.

As part of its long-range transportation plan, Williamson County wants to create a 10-lane highway in southeast Williamson County. The county is looking at a 5-mile east-west connector from SH 130 to Farm to Market 3349 and a 12-mile north-south connector from Farm to Market 1660 to Chandler Road.

