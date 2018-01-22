Free tax preparation centers open Monday in Austin, Round Rock

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Like it or not, it’s time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

For thousands in Central Texas, volunteers will provide free tax preparation starting Monday at six community tax centers run by the nonprofit Foundation Communities. Families making less than $55,000 are eligible, unless there are more than four people in the household. In that case, the salary limit increases $5,000 for each additional family member.

Jazmin Estrada, who now works for Foundation Communities, has been using the services for several years and says it’s saved her family a lot of money. “Especially during college, they actually pointed out to me that my parents were missing out on an education credit that benefited the whole family,” she said, “so definitely we got some money back there.”

“At the time I was self-employed,” Estrada added, “so they definitely helped me just navigate that as well and completely reduced the amount of taxes I would have owed.”

She’s one of about 20,000 people the community tax centers served last year, Foundation Communities’ spokeswoman Alyah Khan said, returning more than $34 million to central Texas taxpayers in the process.

Hundreds of volunteers are trained by the IRS to get families what they’re owed, Khan said, and last year “we’ve been able to save families over $9 million in tax preparation fees.”

The tax centers — five in Austin and one in Round Rock — will be open until the tax filing deadline in April, but Khan encouraged families to get the services early. Clients can make appointments, walk into one of the centers, or drop off tax forms.

You can find a list of locations and schedules here, and a list of things to bring with you here.