Nick Foles becomes second Westlake quarterback in Super Bowl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nick Foles has put Westlake’s football program in some elite company. With Foles leading the Eagles into Super Bowl XLII against the Patriots, Foles and Drew Brees are just the second quarterback duo from the same high school to play in a Super Bowl.

The other came from the same family: Peyton and Eli Manning, who both attended Isadore Newman High School in New Orleans.

Foles may be the most unlikely to lead his team to the Super Bowl. The NFC Championship game was just his fourth start of the season after replacing Carson Wentz in late December.

“To be in this moment, to share it with our family, our fans, all the people that love the Eagles, this franchise, my teammates, it is honestly unbelievable,” Foles said after the game. “Being in the NFC championship game, my first time to play in it, just the journey that’s happened the last several years, an emotional thing you just want to settle, but very soon, looking at the guys on the sidelines, pre-game, being in the locker room, everyone was just locked in.”

Foles led Westlake High to the 5A State title game back in 2006 before losing to current Westlake Coach Todd Dodge and Southlake Carroll. Derek Long was the head coach and was an assistant when Brees was the quarterback in the mid ’90s.

“Nick was a tremendous leader,” Long said on Monday. “Drew and Nick have this aura around them, people tend to play up a level, they make everybody else play better than that they can or think they can and that’s the way he was a leader with our high school and from what I can tell with interviews he’s the same way now.”

Long also noticed something about Foles’ skill as a quarterback early on at Westlake. “The thing I noticed from when he was a freshman was his ability to find a receiver under pressure,” said Long.

“There’s a lot of guys that can throw a football a long way and can throw the football hard, but there’s not many that when they’re back in the pocket and somebody’s trying to tear their head off, that they can move and still find that open receiver,” he continued.

Now Foles will try to do what those other three quarterbacks have done, and that’s lead their team to a Super Bowl trophy.