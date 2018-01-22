Father accused of driving drunk with family onboard

By Published:
Manor Police Department patrol car (KXAN Photo)
Manor Police Department patrol car (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 41-year-old husband and father is in jail accused of driving drunk, crashing the family’s minivan into a creek and putting his wife and three children in danger.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, just before 10:30 p.m., a Manor police officer responded to a crash in the along US 290 near Shadow Glen Boulevard. According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said a driver in a Honda Odyssey was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 290 when the car went off a bridge and into Wilbarger Creek.

The officer noted the minivan fell approximately 50 feet off the bridge and into the creek where it was halfway submerged. When the minivan went over the bridge, witnesses who saw the crash stopped, jumped into the water and rescued the passengers by breaking a window, continued in the affidavit.

According to the officer, everyone was on “dry ground, soaking wet.” The driver, Desire Lukusa, admitted to driving. Inside the minivan were his 39-year-old wife and three children all under the age of 10.

As the officer was speaking with Lukusa, he detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and during a field sobriety test Lukusa “constantly swayed, stumbled and fall (sic) to the ground.”

Lukusa is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with three counts of endangering a child by criminal negligence and one count of DWI with a child under 16 years of age.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s