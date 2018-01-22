Father accused of driving drunk with family onboard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 41-year-old husband and father is in jail accused of driving drunk, crashing the family’s minivan into a creek and putting his wife and three children in danger.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, just before 10:30 p.m., a Manor police officer responded to a crash in the along US 290 near Shadow Glen Boulevard. According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said a driver in a Honda Odyssey was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 290 when the car went off a bridge and into Wilbarger Creek.

The officer noted the minivan fell approximately 50 feet off the bridge and into the creek where it was halfway submerged. When the minivan went over the bridge, witnesses who saw the crash stopped, jumped into the water and rescued the passengers by breaking a window, continued in the affidavit.

According to the officer, everyone was on “dry ground, soaking wet.” The driver, Desire Lukusa, admitted to driving. Inside the minivan were his 39-year-old wife and three children all under the age of 10.

As the officer was speaking with Lukusa, he detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and during a field sobriety test Lukusa “constantly swayed, stumbled and fall (sic) to the ground.”

Lukusa is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with three counts of endangering a child by criminal negligence and one count of DWI with a child under 16 years of age.