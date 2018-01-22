Exploding targets rattle nerves in south Austin

Related Coverage Exploding tannerite causes homes to shake along Travis/Hays border

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – People living in south Austin say something has to be done after a loud explosion Saturday evening shook their home. Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated, the Austin Police Department even sent up a helicopter before determining a person set off tannerite.

Tannerite (a brand name) is an exploding target meant to be used for firearms practice–if hit by a high powered rifle you’ll hear a loud boom.

According to those living in south Austin and north Hays County, the explosion sound isn’t uncommon in their neighborhood. “We hear lots of gunshots and then explosions from Tannerite, happens all the time,” said James Brown who lives nearby.

However, Saturday’s explosion seemed to be quite different than what Brown and his other neighbors have ever heard.

“It was alarming, it wasn’t just like a little sonic boom, it was like you thought it was a massive explosion. Did somebody’s house blow up or what? It was crazy,” said Rodney Sprott who heard Saturday’s explosion.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. A spokesperson for the department says Tannerite is legal so there’s very little they can do. Currently, Hays County has no criminal investigation regarding the incident.

The agency says it could look at filing a disorderly conduct charge, but is unlikely. According to the law, a person could be charged with disorderly conduct if they make “unreasonable noise in a public place other than a sport shooting range.”

The spokesperson for the department says this case is difficult because it only happened once and is difficult to determine how loud the explosion actually was.

According to Tannerite’s website, the company says “If there are complaints about the noise, please be respectful and stop.”

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks more with neighbors tonight on KXAN News at 6.