Burned body being investigated in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man’s body was found burned on the side of a road in Bastrop County Thursday, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found the body of 23-year-old Donald Ray Davis around 6 a.m. near Pope Bend North, which is just west of the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort. His body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says the public is not in danger and that it is investigating what happened.

