Buda getting new splash pad just in time for summer heat

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Green Meadows Park in Buda will be getting a new splash pad this summer, after a contract for the purchasing and installation of the water feature was recently approved by Buda City Council.

Green Meadows Park, located on Green Meadows Lane — across Interstate 35 from downtown Buda — will get a splash pad that has 19 spray features including water tunnels, spray jets, geysers and side winders.

The city says construction for the $359,000 splash pad will begin in mid-March and take around four to five weeks to complete. Weather permitting, the pad will be ready for the public to enjoy by June.

The 1,400-square foot splash pad will use water treated with chlorine and UV in the filtering systems to make sure the water supply is clean. The pad will only activate when someone pushes a button and staff will have control over what hours it can be used, to make it more efficient.

A restroom will also be built on site. The pad is part of the Proposition 5 Parks and Trails Improvements, made up of a $55 million bond approved by voters in November 2014.

