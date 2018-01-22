Austin woman celebrates 92nd birthday with indoor skydive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 92-year-old Austin woman celebrated her birthday a little differently than most residents at the Conservatory at Wells Branch retirement community.

Jeanne Wiant abandoned her plans to fall from a plane, saying she’s “beyond that.”

“I don’t want to do what George H.W. Bush does anymore,” she said laughing, referencing the president marking his 90th birthday with a jump from a plane.

Instead, Wiant traveled to iFly Austin indoor skydiving, becoming the second-oldest person to make it all the way to the top of the chamber during her flight.

“You just have to stay active,” Wiant said. “Enjoy life and do as much as you can because your body’s going to get old, but you don’t have to get old.”