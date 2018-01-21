UT police searching for man accused of attacking female student

Police say the man approached the woman form behind and pulled down her pants and underwear

(Jackie Vega/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police at the University of Texas are searching for a man who they say attacked a female student Sunday morning.

UT police say they were notified by Austin Police that the woman was walking near the Tyler’s store on Guadalupe Street when a man approached her from behind and pulled down her pants and underwear. Police say the suspect fled the area.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man in his early twenties and was wearing “hipster” style glasses.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact UTPD at 512-471-4441 extension 9.

