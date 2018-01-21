Two stories of traumatic brain injury spark hope for new recovery center

Two Texas foundations have joined together to start Team Luke Hope 4 Minds.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two separate Texas foundations — sparked after two separate life-altering stories of traumatic brain injury — merged together this January in an effort to give Texas families more support.

In 2008, J.D. Hartman suffered an anoxic brain injury when he was 11 years old, nearly drowning in a family hot tub. The Austin non-profit Hope 4 Minds began to support his family and others with loved ones who have severe brain injuries.

This year, Ronda Johnson with Hope 4 Minds learned of another new foundation: the Team Luke Foundation started by Tim Siegel of Lubbock. Tim’s son Luke suffered a traumatic brain injury in July of 2015 while he was in a golf cart with another child and the golf cart flipped. Luke, who was athletic and loved sports before the accident, now cannot talk and has limited mobility.

Last week, the two groups merged to create Team Luke Hope 4 Minds, which aims to get families access to support groups and recovery centers, both in Texas and nationwide.

